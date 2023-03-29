REPORTINGMD ANNOUNCES HIRING OF TWO ESTEEMED CLINICIANS

ReportingMD appoints new Chief Medical Office Advisor & Product Manager
ReportingMD enthusiastically welcomes clinicians Larry and Konrad. I know that with both of their healthcare experiences will better serve our clients and expand our value based care initiatives.”
— Michael Deyett, CEO / Founder
GEORGES MILLS, NH, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hampshire healthcare analytic data firm, ReportingMD, has appointed new hires Dr. Larry Blosser as Chief Medical Officer Advisor and Konrad Starczak as Product Manager, both of which are joining the ReportingMD team with notable backgrounds in the medical profession. Dr. Blosser will help with overall advising across the ReportingMD team while Physician Assistant Starczak will help implement and assist with alterations to the Total Outcomes Management (TOM) software product.
Dr. Blosser brings over 40 years of healthcare experience to the ReportingMD team and spending nearly 30 years as a Physician and President at Northwest Family Physicians in Upper Arlington, Ohio. Dr. Blosser then became the Corporate Medical Director and then Chief Medical Officer at Central Ohio Primary Care. As CMO and Corporate Medical Director, Dr. Blosser focused heavily on quality performance and value -based physician compensation.
Mr. Starczak, with almost 7 years of clinical experience as a Physician’s Assistant, joins ReportingMD from Concord Hospital where he was an Emergency Department Physician Assistant. Before the Concord Emergency Department, Mr. Starczak worked in the Emergency Department at Kimball Medical Center before taking a break to work in orthopedics at Concord Orthopedics. He then rejoined the Emergency Department at Concord Hospital. He joins ReportingMD also with a background in web development, which will be well utilized within ReportingMD’s software program.
“We at ReportingMD enthusiastically welcome clinicians Larry and Konrad to the team,” says Founder/CEO Michael Deyett, “I know that with both of their extensive accolades in healthcare, ReportingMD will be able to not only better serve our currently clients, but will able to expand our client base while still providing the white-glove service that we are known for.”
To learn more about the team and services at ReportingMD, please reach visit our website www.reportingmd.com or contact the Director of Marketing, Jessica Raymond, at jraymond@reportingmd.com
About ReportingMD:
With over 20 years of experience, ReportingMD brings a complete data source into one system, providing a 360-degree view of patient population, across your network, group, or practice. ReportingMD solutions provide organizations the ability to manage at-risk populations and identify costly gaps in patient care. Our cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, ONC certified, analytic platform is specially built with best-in-class technology to support the needs of healthcare organizations with detailed provider performance, and drill-down to the individual patient encounter. www.reportingmd.com
