Wednesday, March 29

WA Senate panel OKs assault weapon ban, a day after Nashville shooting

A bill outlawing sale of assault weapons passed a critical test in the state Senate on Tuesday, moving a step closer to becoming law this year. The Democrat-sponsored legislation banning the manufacture, distribution and sale of certain semiautomatic firearms passed the Senate Law and Justice Committee on a party line vote. In passing House Bill 1240, Democrats cited Monday’s slaying of three students and three adults at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, as a reason to impose the prohibition. “One thing constant in all of the tragedies is the gun,” said Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue. “This is a step forward for public safety. It’s a step where we are going to put kids before killers.” Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, read the names of the three children and three adults and noted two guns used in the shooting — which were legally purchased — are banned by the bill. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Elaine Thompson)

Editorial: Isolation and restraint of students is abuse

Listening to legislative testimony about a 7-year-old boy in crisis who was restrained face down on a school floor tests the heart. Watching a grown man choke up at his memory of being dragged through a hallway and locked in a barren isolation room would lead any feeling person to wonder why Washington state continues these practices. Sadly, a bill that would have prohibited these practices, House Bill 1479, died in the Senate this week. Supporters of the bill are not wasting time bemoaning its failure. They have already pivoted toward pushing for a budget proviso that would create a demonstration site showing how no-restraint, no-isolation policies can look in practice. That way, they’ll have more data to present next year, when they vow to try again. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Sen. Cleveland: Invest to support post-acute health care system

If you have needed to visit an emergency room lately, you have likely experienced the overwhelming number of patients. It is a problem evident in hospitals across the state. In every corner of Washington, patients are waking up in hospital beds ready to be discharged. They no longer meet the clinical criteria to be hospitalized and are ready to be transferred to post-acute care facilities, but that transfer is delayed or, too often, never comes. We must make long-term investments in supporting our post-acute health care system to ensure people have access to the services they need in the right setting. We have proudly voted for legislation that will reinforce safe-staffing standards, improve workers’ compensation benefits for nurses, have Washington join the Nurse Licensure Compact and remove barriers for retired nurses wanting to return to patient care. Continue reading at Columbian.

Aberdeen Daily World

New grants to finance outstanding rents

Bellingham Herald

WWU saw several bias incidents this school year. Now the campus hosts a Holocaust Museum event

Capital Press

NW ag industry to Vilsack: Step in on Snake River dam mediation

Bid fails to refund cap-and-trade surcharges to Washington farmers (Rolfes)

Washington environmentalists seek cap-and-trade money set aside timber (Van De Wege)

Columbian

Washington House budget backs housing (Tharinger)

Sen. Cleveland: Local View: Investment to support post acute health care system

Everett Herald

Paine Field unveils plan for new, more eco-friendly jet fuel center (Liias)

WA Senate panel OKs assault weapon ban, a day after Nashville shooting (Kuderer, Trudeau, Dhingra)

Comment: Lawmakers risk second lawsuit over special education

Letter: Advise lawmakers on the best uses of carbon auction revenue

News Tribune

Opinion: WA construction workers have died horrific deaths. These tragedies were preventable

Opinion: I grew up not always knowing where I’d sleep. Here’s how to end youth homelessness

New York Times

Cleaner Air Helps Everyone. It Helps Black Communities a Lot.

Olympian

Thurston County homeless census counts more people in 2023 with extended survey

Cherry blossoms are in peak bloom. Here’s where you can view, photograph them in Olympia

Peninsula Daily News

PASD plans for staffing cuts; 10 percent reduction expected

Puget Sound Business Journal

Baby boomers overtake millennials as prime homebuying generation

Seattle Times

WA lawmakers advance bill to block some public employee info from view (Hunt, Kuderer)

Mass shootings seldom shift partisan policies despite outcry

Opinion: WA can lead the next sustainable era of aerospace

Editorial: Isolation and restraint of students is abuse (Wellman)

Spokesman Review

Washington assault weapons ban one step closer to reality after passing Senate committee (Kuderer)

Is there lead in your lipstick? Arsenic in your face powder? Proposal in Washington legislature would ban those chemicals in cosmetics.

Opinion: Legislature needs to end isolation and restraint in schools

Tri-City Herald

Here are the Tri-Cities projects, from recreation to education to homes, in WA budgets

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Walla Walla’s Valley Transit returns to full service, and it’s free to ride

Wenatchee World

East Wenatchee gets grant from Department of Ecology for Grant Road

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Senate committee passes bill banning sale of assault weapons in Washington (Dhingra)

BNSF Railway violated access agreement with Swinomish Tribe, judge rules

UW researchers studying effects of drug use on air quality on board King County transit

Seattle becomes first city to ensure permanent paid sick leave for gig workers

KNKX Public Radio

The FDA has approved the overdose-reversing drug Narcan for over-the-counter sales

KUOW Public Radio

Attack ads challenge property sales tax proposal in Washington state

One WA police chief’s argument for changing state vehicle pursuits law (Lovick)

KXLY (ABC)

WA Attorney General speaks on access to abortion medication in Spokane

Q13 TV (FOX)

Police pursuit bill moves out of committee with amendments (Farivar, Lovick)

Announcement possible for orca Tokitae/Lolita’s return to Puget Sound from captivity

Cascadia Daily News

US treasurer visits, discusses Lummi business development

Crosscut

How racism reshaped the Civilian Conservation Corps

Seattle passes first-in-the-nation paid sick leave for gig workers

MyNorthwest

King County Metro installs air monitors to study effects of fentanyl