Rutland Barracks / Fatal fire investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B4001947

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sgt. James Wright

STATION: Rutland Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2023 at approximately 5:50 a.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 145 Griffith Pond Road, Fair Haven, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Fatal Fire Investigation

VICTIMS: Names withheld until next of kin are notified.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 28, 2023, at approximately 0550 hours, the Fair Haven Fire Department received a report of a structure fire involving a residential structure located at 145 Griffith Pond Road, Fair Haven. The Fair Haven Fire Department responded to the scene and found the structure fully involved with fire. Fire suppression efforts were conducted, but the structure was completely consumed by the fire.

Two victims were located deceased within the structure.

As part of their scene assessment, the Fair Haven fire chief and Fair Haven Police Department contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. The cause of this fire remains under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious at this time.

The Fair Haven Police Department remains the lead agency on this case and the death investigation. Further questions about this incident should be directed to them.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Wright at the Rutland State Police Barracks at 802-773-9101.

ABOUT THE ARSON TIP PROGRAM

People with information related to arsons in Vermont may contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

