Powerhouse Female Leader, Shawnda Huffman, Launches Creative Communications Agency

From Morning Radio to Owning an Agency, Huffman Can Do It All

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tuuti, Shawnda Huffman, is a powerhouse female leader in the Treasure Valley. Tomorrow, on March 31st, Huffman and her team will announce the launch of their female-owned creative communications agency, Tuuti.

Before forming Tuuti, Huffman spent over two decades in communications and media. She hosted major market morning radio and TV entertainment segments on CBS, FOX, and NBC affiliates. Huffman also created multiple marketing campaigns for major brands like Coca-Cola, Oprah, Sephora, Verizon, and Walgreens.

Mackenzie Hendricks, Director of Communications and Partner at Tuuti, shares, “I have gotten the pleasure of working alongside Shawnda for the past three years now, and every day has been an adventure. From a radio/tv host, to a business owner, to a mom, she really is the do-all, be-all gal, and the biggest personality in every room. This is the start of something amazing, and we wouldn’t be Tuuti without her.”

Along with founding Tuuti and setting up shop in the heart of downtown Boise, Huffman is an active member in the community. In 2022, she was nominated as the Co-chair of the Meridian Chamber’s Women in Leadership Committee.

Huffman has supported and led initiatives for a variety of nonprofits and community-centered organizations in the area, including Boise Hawks Baseball, Boise State Athletics, Flock Cancer, Idaho COBS, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. With Tuuti, Huffman is dedicated to giving back to the local community, and has started by partnering with the Junior League.

Connie Miller, CEO of Credible Advantage, shares, "Shawnda brings invaluable experience and exceptional leadership to every project. Working with her closely for the Meridian Chamber and other local non-profits, I watched her rapidly increase awareness and transform campaigns. She has an incredible talent for storytelling and strategic communication that would make a difference for any company."

Similar to her professional life, in Huffman’s personal life she is always on the go, keeping up with her husband and 13-year old son, who is active in local school and club sports teams. Huffman is also an avid documentary binge watcher, devours every book on psychology she can find, and likes to relax by baking banana bread for her loved ones.

A word from Huffman: “It can be scary, taking risks like starting your own business, but Boise has provided me with so much professional growth throughout my entire career. The support system and talent that the Treasure Valley has is unmatched. I knew there was no better time or place.”

About Tuuti: Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and their audiences. Some of the services we provide include content generation, copywriting, crisis management, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations and Events for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.