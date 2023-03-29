Co-Managing the Turbulence in 3PL Customer Relationships

Armstrong Report Highlights the Latest Post Pandemic 3PL Customer Trends
BROOKFIELD, WI, U.S., March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) has released another expanded update to its best-selling report covering the various trends between third-party logistics providers (3PLs) and the customers they serve. From its analysis of over 8,400 current 3PL customer relationships in 44 countries, totaling nearly 22,000 services, the report identifies and details key trends in outsourced “3PL” customer relationships. Armstrong & Associates has been tracking and analyzing customer relationships in the 3PL market for over a decade with ever-increasing detail.
The Global 3PL market reached $1.47 trillion in 2022. This amount is up 14.5% over 2021 revenues and has nearly doubled since 2016. Globally, the three largest industry verticals are Technological, Automotive, and Retailing. Combined, they represent nearly 57% of Global 3PL revenue. 3PL revenue growth trends for nine major customer industry subsegments are provided in the report for the Global Fortune 500, and by major region, including North America, Central/South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe from 2016 through 2023E. 3PL service and industry trends for these four major regions are examined as well as a deep-dive into 3PL relationships in six countries: China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, and Mexico. Detailed information is provided on leading 3PLs serving customers in the Automotive, Retailing, Technological, and Food & Groceries industries as well.
The report also details the type and number of 3PL services customers tend to use. On average, 3PLs provide 2.60 services per customer relationship—often a combination of Transportation Management, Warehouse Management, and/or Value-Added Services. This number has steadily decreased from the 2008 average of 2.98 and reflects an increase in 3PL use among mid-sized and small customers, which tend to have less complex supply chain service needs. Further analysis details the most important 3PL services demanded by each of the nine industry segments.
For more information on A&A’s latest report, “Co-Managing the Turbulence: Trends in 3PL/Customer Relationships” as well as other market research, please visit A&A’s Guides and Market Research Reports.
On another note, A&A’s 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit will be held on May 9, 2023 at the KPMG Conference Center (3rd Floor, South Island Place, 8 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong). To join us as a speaker/sponsor or to register to attend the summit, please visit the event page: A&A's 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 40 3PLs, supported 24 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
