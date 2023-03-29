The Muck and Universal Heritage invite you to explore the ancient trade route of the Silk Road via its various cultures’ food, music, and art.
This is our outreach to the world and the moment when we get to collaborate with dozens of other organizations representing close to a hundred cultures.”
— Farrell Hirsch
ANAHEIM, CA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silk Road Community Festival Returns After COVID Pause to Celebrate Diversity and Culture
All ages event May 7th, 12:00-4:00pm | Free to attend
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center and Universal Heritage invite you to explore the ancient trade route of the Silk Road via its various cultures’ food, music, and art. This free community event returns to the Brookhurst Community Center for its fourth annual festivities, after a pause in programming due to COVID-19. Muck CEO Farrell Hirsch says, "This will be the first post-pandemic Silk Road Festival. I cannot imagine an event that could be more informative about the kind of interconnectedness of world cultures than what we've lived through the past few years.”
The Festival will encourage people to discover the food, history, arts, and faiths along the ancient trade route that stretched from Asia to Europe. There will be a bazaar, food vendors, live music, crafts for kids, performances, historical lectures, and a visual art competition for students in sixth through twelfth grade.
Says Hirsch, “I don't think there's a more valuable, more enriching event on The Muck's annual calendar. This is our outreach to the world and the moment when we get to collaborate with dozens of other organizations representing close to a hundred cultures. It is an afternoon of sharing art, ideas, and dreams with the world."
The Silk Road Unity Festival is hosted by The Muck and Universal Heritage with support from the city of Anaheim, Orange County Community Foundation, Orange County Interfaith Network, Harmony Bites, Blick Art Materials, Pakistan Arts Council, OC Human Relations, and Urdu Writers Society of North America.
This free event will be at the Brookhurst Community Center (2271 Crescent Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801) and more information can be found at www.silkroadunity.com.
***
The Muck mission is to celebrate the human spirit through the arts.
Walter and Adella Muckenthaler built the 18 room mansion in 1925 which served as the center of their citrus and nut farming business and their family home for more than four decades. In 1965, their son Harold Muckenthaler donated the mansion and the surrounding 8.5 acres to the city with the proviso that his childhood home be used to provide the public with experiences that stimulate creativity and imagination, while conserving the heritage and architecture of the estate.
In 1999, The Muck Mansion received designation by the National Registry of Historic places.
Though the City of Fullerton maintains ownership, it is managed by The Muckenthaler Cultural Center Foundation and its elected Board of Directors. The City and the Muck enjoy a strong spirit of cooperation in the best interest of our mutual constituents. The Muck produces 100 events annually: concerts in our extraordinary 300 seated outdoor amphitheater, indoor cabaret space, five free-to-the-community Cultural Festivals, our Art gallery exhibits, a lecture series, and occasional film events. The Muck is also a premier wedding venue with Colette's Catering, being the exclusive on-site wedding planners and caterers.
Our education department grew in performance and reach, expanding from one summer day camp to five, including the children on the Autism spectrum, built a world class recording studio and strengthened one of the finest ceramics facilities in the region. Our classes by teaching artists serve 40,000 people each year in facilities for victims of domestic violence, homeless shelters, schools and libraries of Fullerton and prisons in Southern California. We follow Harold Muckenthaler's vision to inspire through the arts.
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is located at 1201 West Malvern Ave., Fullerton, CA 92833
For more information please visit www.TheMuck.org or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
Callie Prendiville Johnson
Muckenthaler Cultural Center
+1 714-879-4987
callie@themuck.org
