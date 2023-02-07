Allison Adams’ “Groundbreaking Girls” Exhibition Opens February 16th
In this series of paintings, artist Allison Adams drew inspiration from influential women throughout history.
As we learn their stories and look into their eyes, we remember our heritage as women and girls: creative, resilient, and courageous.”FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange County artist Allison Adams honors women in a wide range of careers, decades and interests in her exhibit “Groundbreaking Girls.”
— Allison Adams
Adams began the project in 2017 after the death of her husband, finding strength and empowerment in the stories of these influential women. Working from old black and white photographs, Adams captures the vibrancy of these trailblazers.
Adams says, “As we learn their stories and look into their eyes, we remember our heritage as women and girls: creative, resilient, and courageous.”
The exhibition includes notable names like Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai and NASA research mathematician Katherine Johnson; activists Dolores Huerta, Angela Davis and Greta Thunberg; and artists Georgia O'Keeffe and Frida Kahlo.
Muck Curator Lisa M. Berman comments on the selection, “So many of these ceiling breakers, inventors, activists, artists, musicians and change-makers significant contributions have made history and changed our culture forever. Telling their stories through art honors them and inspires others to do the same with their own authentic voice.”
Berman notes that she is excited to have her family member featured in the exhibition, Dr. Virginia Apgar, creator of the Apgar Score. “Presenting these types of exhibitions specifically coinciding with Black History Month and Women's History month is meant not only educate and inspire, but to create an on-going inter generational dialogue, a “Catalyst for Conversation” if you will, with anyone, male / female, young / old who views the exhibition.”
The original framed paintings and drawings are available from $300-$1,300. There are unframed, limited-edition prints for $60 and notecards as well. Guests are encouraged to watch Adams award winning movie during their visit.
The exhibition will be on view in the Main Gallery at The Muck from February 16th to March 31st. Please contact the Lisa M. Berman at Curator@theMuck.org for sales.
