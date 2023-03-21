The Muck Celebrates Two Gallery Shows: A Thousand Years of Celadon Ceramics and the Best of Plein Air Painting
Master Kim Se-Yong looks at one of his ceramic pieces
The Muck Celebrates Two Gallery Shows Featuring Masters of Their Medium: One Spanning a Thousand Years of Celadon Ceramics, and the Best of Plein Air Painting
Some of the most highly acclaimed Plein Air painters nationally are featured in this exhibition. Having their celebrated work at the Muck is a wonderful tribute and a gift to our visual arts mission.”FULLERTON, CA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 6th, The Muck opens “The Best of Plein Air,” a showcase of the best submissions to the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA), alongside an exhibition of Korean Celadon by Master Kim Se-Yong and Dr. Dohun Kim called, “Story of a Thousand Years.” Legacy is a dominant theme of this series of spring exhibitions, ranging from a thousand year Korean Ceramic tradition, to local Southern California artists telling the visual story of the picturesque coastline for the past 100 years.
— Lisa M. Berman
To locals, LPAPA is a local institution, which describes itself as “dedicated to painting the landscape” of Laguna Beach with a mission to preserve the history of the plein air movement of 19th century California. “Paintings created for LPAPA's ‘Best of Plein Air’ art show challenged the artists to bring forth their very best Plein Air painting skills,” says LPAPA Senior Executive Director Rosemary Swimm, “encompassing composition, color and design, because they knew they would be competing against the best of the best outdoor painters.” Says Lisa M. Berman, Muck Curator: “Some of the most highly acclaimed Plein Air painters nationally are featured in this exhibition. Having their celebrated work at the Muckenthaler is a wonderful tribute and a gift to our visual arts mission.”
Featured in the exhibit is a collection of Plein Air work by local historical figure Nellie Gail Moulton who was a vibrant and vital person in Orange County history: She managed the Moulton Ranch, was a mother, philanthropist, world traveler and artist. Moulton was the President of the Laguna Art Association (a precursor to the Laguna Art Museum) and founding member of LCAD (Laguna College of Art & Design). Her artwork is graciously on loan from the Moulton Museum as The Muck celebrates collaboration with other museums and art institutions.
“Story of a Thousand Years” by Master Kim Se-Yong and his son, Dr. Dohun Kim, features the tradition of Korean Goryeo Celadon, a ceramic artform with a thousand year history. The vast array of 70 pieces were executed by a master of the form who, at age 77, is still working and whose works are in the collections of the Dalai Lama and the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Paying homage to a unique technique steeped in tradition that very few have the ability to access, let alone master, is an exciting opportunity for The Muck, which is about to start the construction process for a new educational building, The Pat and Rose Young Building, which will house ceramics classes. In this exhibition, both father and son are collaborating on artwork: some vessels take 4 years to complete. Especially exciting is the tallest Celadon vase ever made standing at almost forty-two inches, which took an entire decade to create. After the exhibit leaves The Muck, it will be featured at the museum at Harvard Museum.
All artwork is for sale and some proceeds benefit the gallery. Please contact Lisa M. Berman at curator@themuck.org for sales information. The exhibit is on view April 6th through May 26, 2023, with an Opening Reception on April 6th, 5:30-7:30pm (free and open to the public). Regular admission $5/Member and $10 Non-Member.
***
The Muck mission is to celebrate the human spirit through the arts.
Walter and Adella Muckenthaler built the 18 room mansion in 1925 which served as the center of their citrus and nut farming business and their family home for more than four decades. In 1965, their son Harold Muckenthaler donated the mansion and the surrounding 8.5 acres to the city with the proviso that his childhood home be used to provide the public with experiences that stimulate creativity and imagination, while conserving the heritage and architecture of the estate. In 1999, The Muck Mansion received designation by the National Registry of Historic places.
Though the City of Fullerton maintains ownership, it is managed by The Muckenthaler Cultural Center Foundation and its elected Board of Directors. The City and the Muck enjoy a strong spirit of cooperation in the best interest of our mutual constituents. The Muck produces 100 events annually: concerts in our extraordinary 300 seated outdoor amphitheater, indoor cabaret space, five free-to-the-community Cultural Festivals, our Art gallery exhibits, a lecture series, and occasional film events. The Muck is also a premier wedding venue with Colette's Catering, being the exclusive on-site wedding planners and caterers.
Our education department grew in performance and reach, expanding from one summer day camp to five, including the children on the Autism spectrum, built a world class recording studio and strengthened one of the finest ceramics facilities in the region. Our classes by teaching artists serve 40,000 people each year in facilities for victims of domestic violence, homeless shelters, schools and libraries of Fullerton and prisons in Southern California. We follow Harold Muckenthaler's vision to inspire through the arts.
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is located at 1201 West Malvern Ave., Fullerton, CA 92833
For more information please visit www.TheMuck.org or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
Callie Prendiville Johnson
Muckenthaler Cultural Center
+1 714-879-4987
callie@themuck.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube