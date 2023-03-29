Severe Weather Threat on Friday: Are You Ready?

CHICAGO – Warming temperatures on Friday bring a heightened risk of severe storms, heavy rains, high winds, flooding and even the potential for tornadoes throughout the Mississippi Valley, extending across the state of Illinois.

“Monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of dangerous weather,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “Acting now before the weather turns will help ensure you and your loved ones stay safe.”

Follow the direction of local and state officials and make sure to sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. If your community has sirens, become familiar with the warning tone.

Identify nearby, sturdy buildings close to where you live, work, study and play.

Secure your property.

Make sure all mobile devices are fully charged in advance of the storm.

Have a communications plan in place.

Watch for fallen power lines and trees. Report them immediately.

After the storm and once you are safe, check on neighbors and friends to make sure they're okay.

Find even more valuable tips to help you prepare for severe weather at www.ready.gov/severe-weather and download the free FEMA app.

