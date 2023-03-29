Governor Abbott Advocates For Expanded School Choice In Giddings

TEXAS, March 29 - March 29, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night advocated for expanding school choice options for all Texans and getting back to teaching Texas children the basics to succeed at a Parent Empowerment Night held at Immanuel Lutheran School in Giddings.



"When I grew up in Longview and Duncanville, we were taught the basics: reading, math, and science," said Governor Abbott. "More importantly, we were inspired by the founding of the United States and how we stand apart from the rest of the world as the beacon of liberty and opportunity. We need to get kids back to the basics of learning, and we will empower parents, giving them access to curriculum, school libraries, and what their children are being taught. This session, we will ensure that our schools remain a place for education—not indoctrination."



Speaking to a packed gymnasium with over 250 parents, students, educators, and parent empowerment advocates, the Governor touted that Texas’ per-student funding is at an all-time high and noted that the Texas Legislature will allocate billions more in funding toward public education and teacher pay raises this year. Governor Abbott also outlined his plan to expand state-funded Education Savings Accounts to every Texas student, highlighting that a majority of rural, urban, and suburban Texans are in favor of expanding parental rights in their child’s education.

Governor Abbott was joined by Representative Stan Gerdes, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Immanuel Lutheran School Principal Dale Wolfgram, and other parent empowerment advocates. Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brings together education leaders and stakeholders to discuss education reform and the growing need for parental empowerment in their children’s education.



In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session. Read the Governor’s education freedom for all Texans emergency item.