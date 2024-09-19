Governor Abbott Announces 2024-2025 Purple Star Campus Designations For 541 Texas Schools

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that 541 Texas public schools have been awarded the Purple Star Campus Designation for the 2024-2025 school year. Established by Governor Abbott in 2019, these designations, a 202% increase from the previous year, reflect Texas schools’ unwavering dedication to support the nearly 200,000 military-connected students and their families across Texas.

“Texas is forever grateful for the selfless sacrifice our brave veterans and their families made in service to our state and our nation,” said Governor Abbott. “We will always support our heroes, including the hundreds of thousands of military-connected students attending our public schools across Texas, and this impressive 202% increase in designations demonstrates just that. With the Purple Star Campus Designation, schools are recognized for their continued dedication to meet the unique educational needs of military-connected students and their families. Texas will always ensure that the men and women who served in our nation’s military and their families have the tools and skills they need to succeed in the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world.”

“The significant growth in Purple Star Campus Designations reflects the exceptional efforts of Texas schools to create a supportive environment for military-connected students,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “Our military families sacrifice so much, and it’s essential that our schools support their children in every way possible to ensure they have the best educational experience while in Texas public schools.”

In 2019, Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 1557 into law, establishing the Purple Star Campus Designation which is awarded to schools that demonstrate a significant commitment to providing comprehensive support for students from military families. These campuses must meet rigorous criteria, including establishing a campus-based military liaison, creating a dedicated webpage with resources for military-connected families, instituting a campus transition program for military-connected students, and supporting a military family assistance initiative.

All Texas public school campuses are eligible to receive a Purple Star Designation, regardless of the size of the military-connected student population. Applications are accepted annually, with the designation lasting two years.

View the list of 2024-2025 Purple Star Campus Designees here.