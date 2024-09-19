Governor Abbott Reappoints Buckley To Southern Regional Education Board

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Representative Brad Buckley, D.V.M. to the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) for a term set to expire on June 30, 2028. The SREB works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education. The nation’s first regional interstate compact for education, SREB was created in 1948 by southern governors and legislators who recognized the link between education and economic vitality.

Representative Brad Buckley, D.V.M. of Salado is currently serving his third term in the Texas House of Representatives and represents House District 54, which includes half of Bell County in Central Texas. He is chair of the House Public Education Committee and serves on the House Land and Resource Management Committee. He is a former school board member for the Killeen Independent School District, former chair of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, and former board member for Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children. Buckley received a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University.