Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Temple
TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Discover Temple will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Thursday, September 26.
“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Temple, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”
TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.
Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Temple workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Temple will join more than 60 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.
Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.
Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Temple
Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 9:00 AM
Temple Public Library
Third Floor Brindle Board Room
100 W. Adams Avenue
Temple, TX 76501
To join virtually: bit.ly/MFT_Temple
For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/1859458851231154
Questions may be directed to: Kaitlyn Neal, Downtown Coordinator, 254-298-5378, kneal@templetx.gov
Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities
