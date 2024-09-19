Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Temple

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Discover Temple will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Thursday, September 26.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Temple, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Temple workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Temple will join more than 60 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Temple

Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 9:00 AM

Temple Public Library

Third Floor Brindle Board Room

100 W. Adams Avenue

Temple, TX 76501

To join virtually: bit.ly/MFT_Temple

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/1859458851231154

Questions may be directed to: Kaitlyn Neal, Downtown Coordinator, 254-298-5378, kneal@templetx.gov

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities