Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Dental Review Board

TEXAS, March 29 - March 29, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott has appointed Chris Cramer D.D.S. and reappointed Nancy Evans D.D.S. and Amanda Richardson to the Dental Review Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board serves on informal settlement conference panels to determine whether an informal disposition of a contested case against a license holder is appropriate and make recommendations for the disposition of the complaint or allegation.

Chris Cramer D.D.S. of Coppell is an orthodontist and owner of Cramer Orthodontics. He is a past president of the Texas Association of Orthodontists and a diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontists. Additionally, he is a member of the Southwestern Society of Orthodontists, Texas Dental Association, American Dental Association, and the American Association of Orthodontists. He has volunteered with the Texas Mission of Mercy, Meals on Wheels, Reading Resources Center for the Blind, and Mission Arlington Dental Clinic. Cramer received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas (UT) at Arlington, a Master of Business Administration from UT Dallas, and a Master of Oral Biology and Doctor of Dental Surgery from Texas A&M College of Dentistry.

Nancy Evans D.D.S. of Denton Texas is a retired dentist, past clinical director of the J. Allred Unit of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and a retired U.S. Navy Captain of the Dental Corps. She was a private practice dentist for over 30 years. Additionally, she is a member of the Association of the U.S. Navy and the Marine Memorial Association. Evans received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Oklahoma University College of Dentistry.

Amanda Richardson of Tyler is a registered dental hygienist, professor, and instructional designer at Tyler Junior College. She is a member of the American Dental Education Association, East Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association, Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association, and the American Dental Hygienists’ Association. Richardson received an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene from Tyler Junior College, a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from Texas Woman’s University, and a Master of Science in Human Resource Development from the University of Texas at Tyler.