Dr. Ruthann Rees, OBGYN is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus, GA, 03/29/23– WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Ruthann Rees has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Rees strives to enhance her patient’s quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Dr. Rees’ special areas of interest outside obstetrics include minimally invasive surgery, urogynecology, and pelvic reconstructive surgery for women with pelvic support disorders.
Delia Passi, Founder of the Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women, says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years, and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
Dr. Rees founded OB/GYN Specialists of Columbus in 1998 after completing her military service at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Martin Army Community Hospital. While her early career goals were to return to academic medicine and research, she found more satisfaction in providing personalized healthcare to women in a community setting.
Dr. Rees was awarded the Reader’s Choice Award for Favorite OB/GYN by the Ledger-Enquirer. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Dr. Rees has served as the Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Doctors Specialty Hospital and Midtown Medical Center (now known as Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown). She is also a member of the American Urogynecology Society, the Georgia OB/GYN Society, and the Muscogee County Medical Society.
Dr. Rees believes in empowering women to take control of their health so that they can live their best life at every age. Her ultimate goal is to create a partnership with her patients – from adolescence through the adult & reproductive years and beyond menopause – for lifelong wellness. https://www.obgynsoc.com/
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
