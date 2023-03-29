TECKpert Renews IT Staff Augmentation Contract with State of Iowa
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TECKpert, a leading technology consulting and IT staff augmentation firm, has announced the renewal of its IT staff augmentation contract with the State of Iowa through its partnership with Computer Aid Inc (CAI). The contract, valued at $29,800,000, will allow TECKpert to continue providing technical support for all departments within the Iowa state government.
As a subcontractor for CAI, TECKpert has been working diligently to ensure that the state government has access to the best and most skilled technical personnel. This includes providing assistance with software development, infrastructure support, modernization projects and cybersecurity measures. The contract renewal is a testament to the quality of service provided by TECKpert and its commitment to meeting the needs of its clients.
Adrian Esquivel, CEO of TECKpert, expressed his excitement about the renewal, stating, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the State of Iowa through our collaboration with CAI. Our team is committed to providing the highest level of support and service to ensure the success of this project."
TECKpert has been providing technology consulting and IT staff augmentation services since 2009 and has become a recognized leader in the field. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, TECKpert has developed a reputation for delivering comprehensive and effective solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries.
For more information about TECKpert and its services, visit their website at www.teckpert.com.
Business Summary:
TECKpert provides expert tech consulting, staffing, and implementation services to help organizations navigate the ever-changing landscape of technology. We believe that the key to success in today's digital economy is the ability to harness technology and digital talent. With over a decade of experience, we have a proven track record of delivering innovative, customized solutions that drive real results. Whether you need to augment your in-house team with specialized talent, implement a new software solution, or develop a custom application, TECKpert is here to help you achieve your goals and stay ahead of the curve.
