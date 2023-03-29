Meeting at Khujand International Airport

TAJIKISTAN, March 29 - On March 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, with the aim of participating in the celebration of International Navruz, getting acquainted with the progress of spring agricultural work, laying gardens and vineyards, meetings with residents, commissioning of a number of industrial and social facilities, arrived in the Sughd Province.

At the Khujand International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was warmly welcomed by the Chairman of the Sughd Province, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and other officials.

Representatives of the public of the Sughd Province - figures of science, culture and literature, youth representatives met the Leader of the Nation with special warmth, inspiration in the festive atmosphere of Navruz.