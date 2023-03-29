Opening of "Bahor" kindergarten in the city of Guliston

TAJIKISTAN, March 29 - On March 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened a building of the state preschool educational institution No. 4 named "Bahor" in the center of Guliston.

The building of the "Bahor" kindergarten is two-story, and after renovation, it was put into use during the festivities of the International Day of Navruz. New facilities in the field of education dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan have been updated with the support of the country's Government.

The new building has a heating center, which provides heat inside the building in winter.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the Leader of the Nation, was informed that "Bahor" kindergarten is planned for pre-school education and training of 240 children.

The pre-school institution consists of well-equipped art classrooms, music, dance, language rooms, and work, recreation, and medical rooms.

In the "Bahor" kindergarten in the city of Guliston, education is conducted in Tajik and Russian languages. The learning process of the preschool program for children is carried out through modern technology. Taking into account the modern conditions of education, which is implemented using electronic boards, a total of 8 groups of children will be educated. In the future, using the available facilities, English language learning will also be conducted in the kindergarten.

With the opening of the "Bahor" kindergarten in Guliston, 30 people have been provided permanent jobs, more than 10 of them are teachers.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the conditions created in the kindergarten and guided the education workers for the proper education and training of children and raising the younger generation in the spirit of self-knowledge and self-awareness.

It is worth noting that after the "Bahor" kindergarten started to operate in the city of Guliston, Sughd Province, the number of preschool institutions reached 11, one of which is private. The enrollment rate of children in pre-school institutions in the city is almost 40 percent, and this process will be promoted in the future with the construction of new kindergartens.