Launch of activity of "Murghi bebaho" poultry enterprise in the city of Guliston

TAJIKISTAN, March 29 - On March 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in Guliston, Sughd Province, officially launched the activity of the "Murghi bebaho" poultry enterprise and a modern refrigeration room, and became familiar with the working conditions.

"Murghi bebaho" LLC was built by local entrepreneur Ahad Kodirov on an area of more than 3 hectares as part of the International Holiday of Navruz and preparations for the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan. It has modern conditions for work and service.

During the familiarization, the Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that a new poultry facility was built on an area of almost 2,000 square meters, and more than 30,000 chickens are grown here for the production of dietary meat for 45 days.

With the commissioning of the enterprise, 12 residents of Guliston are provided with permanent jobs and good wages.

Machine tools and equipment of the enterprise meet the requirements of the standards of the developed countries of the world, and the indoor air is regularly kept clean in automatic mode using special equipment.

Construction work at the site began in 2019, employing 25 local residents.

The enterprise has the ability to procure and supply more than 300 tons of chicken meat per year to production enterprises.

Here, the President of the country was shown the company's products - meat, eggs and bird feed.

Next to this enterprise, with the contribution of the entrepreneur, a building of a refrigeration room was also put into operation after reconstruction.

The facility is intended for the procurement and storage of 3 thousand tons of agricultural products and meat products, on this basis, 8 local residents are provided with jobs.

The refrigeration building is located on an area of 768 square meters, it has 7 modern devices to maintain stable air inside the facility, which allows to store any perishable products throughout the year.

It should be noted that such a facility is the first in Guliston, in the future the number of such modern refrigeration rooms will increase as part of creative measures.