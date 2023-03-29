Opening of a new factory under "Kayrakkum Carpets" LLC in the city of Guliston

TAJIKISTAN, March 29 - On March 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened a factory for the production of patterned carpets in the city of Guliston in the company "Kayrakkum Carpets".

The new facility with an area of 20,000 square meters was put into use at a cost of 66 million somoni.

The enterprise's activity is focused on the production of import substitution products, and its annual capacity includes 2 million square meters of patterned tufted floor coverings.

The expansion of the production capacity created an opportunity not only for the increase in the production of import substitution products, but also for the rise in the export of products.

The great Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon characterized the construction of production facilities as the main example of the implementation of the fourth strategic goal of the state, and assessed the gradual implementation of actions in this direction as important and timely for the increase in the production of import-substituting and export-oriented products.

After the new production plant was put into use, 100 local residents were provided with permanent jobs. Here, after 4 stages of processing, high-quality products are produced from raw materials in accordance with customer requests.

Until that time, 1.5 million square meters of carpets had been imported into Tajikistan per year. The launch of a new technological line in the company "Kayrakkum Carpets" allows to fully satisfy the needs of the domestic market and at the same time to export this type of product. The technology for the production of items in question was imported from Austria and is unique in Central Asia. Now the capacity of the company has been increased to the production of 3.5 million square meters of carpet per year.

The launch of a new technological line in "Kayrakkum Carpets" will help to increase the production of import substitution products, expand export opportunities, create new jobs, boost payments to the state budget, and strengthen the role of the private sector in the development of the economy.

The decision to use the factory for the production of tufted floor coverings within the framework of the implementation of the Carpet Development Program in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2021-2025 lays the foundation for improving access to quality domestic products.

Moreover, on the same day, the products manufactured at the "Kayrakkum Carpets" factory were presented.

Currently, the company produces carpets and floor coverings with different designs, patterns and sizes.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon assessed the activity of the "Kayrakkum Carpets" enterprise as the main example of the implementation of the indicators of the State Export Development Program of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2021-2025.