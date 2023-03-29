Meeting with orphans from the cities and districts of Sughd Province in the city of Guliston

TAJIKISTAN, March 29 - On March 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a sincere conversation with orphans from the cities and districts of Sughd Province in the city of Guliston.

For this group of teenagers, Navruz festival and a cultural program were organized.

Also, within the framework of the social policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and care for orphans, the great Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon presented 100 teenagers with clothes, books, money and sweets. This event made children happy.

The great Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the support of orphans is at the core of the social policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and they are helped at every celebration and ceremony. At the same time, the step-by-step strengthening of the activities of educational institutions for orphans made it possible to improve the quality of care and education in them, to place children and adolescents, who were left alone by the will of fate, under the care of the state and the Government of the country, thus upbringing them in the future as active and full-fledged members of society.

The establishment and renovation of boarding schools and provision of modern living and education conditions for orphans is considered to be the best example of permanent support of the Head of State.