Founding of new vineyard with propping method and commissioning of horticultural water supply line in the area of Somgor, Bobojon Gafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, March 29 - On March 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the process of erecting a new vineyard in Somgor area of Bobojon Gafurov district, and participated in the ceremony of putting a horticultural water supply line into use.

The water supply line was brought to this place from the first channel of Somgor with the installation of new engines.

Irrigation of the land of Somgor was carried out with the purpose of effective and purposeful use of the land at the expense of the executive body of the state authority in Sughd Province. This process will actively contribute to the introduction of new areas into the agricultural cycle, prevention of soil salinization, restoration and construction of modern orchards and vineyards.

The Head of state was informed that more than 22,000 hectares of arable land in Bobojon Gafurov district will be supplied with clean water through electric water pumping stations.

There are a total of 33 water pumping stations in the district, the largest of which are the "Khojabokirgon" and "Somgor" water supply networks.

"Somgor-1" water pumping station, which has been operating since 1960, has 8 water supply units. Through this base, more than 6 thousand hectares of rural lands named after Dadaboy Kholmatov and villages named after Ismoil are irrigated, and necessary funds are allocated for its repair and preparation for the planting season every year.

During the last two years, 4 new engines of the unit were purchased with the funding of the executive body of the state authority in Sughd Province in order to improve the water supply situation for the "Somgor-1" water pumping station. Currently, 5 units of this base are in working condition, each of them delivers 1700 cubic meters of clean water per second.

Then, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the new vineyard of Boyirjon Boymirzoev farm, which was built on the territory of 15 hectares based on the experience of the grape growers of Tursunzoda.

It is planned to build 500 hectares of new vineyards with propping method in the region this year alone.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon instructed that the process of building a new vineyard should be implemented taking into account all agrarian standards and the involvement of experienced specialists, especially with the participation of famous grape growers of Tursunzoda city.

In the new vineyard of Boyirjon Boymirzoev farm, 4,200 grape plants, mainly high-yielding and export-oriented varieties, have been planted so far, and the farmers plan to increase the area of the vineyard to 100 hectares. In order to implement this initiative, horticultural specialists of Sughd Province went to Tursunzoda city and acquired the rich experience of grape growers. At the same time, managers and shareholders of "Vatan" and "Bogi Somon" farms in Tursunzoda city, who have rich experience in growing and producing grapes, in Sughd Province, especially in Bobojon Gafurov district, showed farmers many times the ways and methods of building propped vineyards. The purpose of conducting this measure is to better learn the intricacies of creating a vineyard, and by this means to restore and expand the vineyard in the region. The effective use of this experience will make it possible to increase the production of grapes in the future and to boost its export abroad.