Opening of a seasonal vineyard in "Vahdat National Garden" in Bobojon Gafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, March 29 - On March 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the Bobojon Gafurov district, launched the construction of a seasonal vineyard intended for the cultivation of 4 types of grapes in the State Institution "Vahdat National Garden".

It was reported that the area of this vineyard is 7 hectares, where grapes of various types are grown by grafting on the trunks of 1453 vertical vines using the experience of viticulturists of Tursunzoda city. The varieties to be grafted were obtained from viticulture farms of Asht district and Tursunzoda city.

In the "Vahdat National Garden", a pomegranate garden on the area of 0.50 ha has also been erected. Gardeners have planted 420 annual seedlings of the Somgor variety and are effectively using all opportunities for its good growth.

Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions to scientists and experts of the sphere on ensuring food safety, increas of intensive and super-intensive vineyards and orchards, effective use of land and boosting the volume of export of products.

In the "Vahdat National Garden", there are 373.7 hectares of productive gardens and 126.3 hectares of young productive tree gardens, from which a rich harvest is collected every year.

There are 2 cold storage rooms, one with three storage chambers with a capacity of 100 cubic meters, and a second cold storage room with 5 storage chambers with a capacity of 1700 cubic meters within the territory of "Vahdat National Garden".

Samples of garden products such as dried fruits, fruits and vegetables were exhibited in "Vahdat National Garden".

During the viewing of the exhibition of agricultural products, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the results of the work of hardworking people and their great labor achievements and assessed the development of the agricultural sector as an important factor ensuring food security.