SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Rolling Insights for Sports Data and Fantasy Sports Analytics

SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Rolling Insights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV - SCCG Management, a leading management advisory firm in the gambling industry, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Rolling Insights. Rolling Insights is a provider of advanced analytics tools and data feeds for sports platforms and businesses alike.

Rolling Insights' SportWise is an advanced no-code analytics tool that makes it easy to configure data from multiple sources. This tool is perfect for iGaming and DFS, and is priced with startup companies in mind. SportWise makes it easy to join multiple data sources to create custom filtered DataSpaces that update automatically.

Rolling Insights' DataFeeds provide real-time and post-game sports data feeds via API for all major North American sports. These feeds are accurate, fast, and affordable, making them an ideal solution for any business that requires real-time sports data.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Rolling Insights," said Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management. "Their advanced analytics tools and data feeds will provide our network with products and insights into the world of sports data. We believe that this partnership will be a game-changer for early stage companies looking for data partners, and we look forward to working closely with the Rolling Insights team."

Steve Kenway, CEO of Rolling Insights, said: “Rolling Insights is extremely excited to formally partner with SCCG Management. Together, we will grow datafeeds with SportWise by Rolling Insights and our Breakaway Accelerator. Rolling Insights' focus of building great products and technology, coupled with SCCG’s expert industry knowledge, marketing and sales acumen, and deep network will be a formidable force. Our tools and data feeds are designed to provide businesses with the insights they need to succeed, and we believe that SCCG's expertise in the gaming and betting industry will be invaluable to our company. We look forward to working together to help our clients achieve their goals."

.ABOUT ROLLING INSIGHTS

Rolling Insights is a startup that makes access to meaningful sports data easy to use for everyone. We do this through SportWise, our user centric web app developed to provide real-time data, and DataFeeds, our sports data that powers the website, draft kits, fantasy sports and betting platforms. Breakaway is a startup accelerator designed for companies working on an MVP in the sports data industry. It is a program where like-minded people with similar goals have access to the data and connections needed to break away from the pack

https://rolling-insights.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

CONTACT

Stephen A. Crystal, SCCG Management

Mobile/WhatsApp: +1 702-427-9354

Email: Stephen.Crystal@sccgmanagement.com

Social Media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-management