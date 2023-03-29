Aspen’s Inaugural Fire & Ice Gala Raises Funds for the 100 Billion Meals Challenge

Gala chairs Amy and Gary Green organize star-studded evening that brought together individuals and resources to combat world hunger with the support of UNICEF
“Our passion is to bring good people from all over together to have a greater understanding of the
importance of ending mass hunger and food insecurity””
— Amy Green
ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever Fire & Ice Gala hosted by Aspenites Amy and Gary Green and attended by a bevy of celebrities, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists including Darryl McDaniels of RUN DMC and former world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, raised over $500K to combat world hunger and local food insecurity.
The two-day event, held March 16-17th, 2023, with the support of UNICEF and Stronger Foundations will benefit the 100 Billion Meals’ fight against the world hunger crisis that has left more than 660 million people in 89 countries – more than 8% of the Earth’s eight billion inhabitants – without significant food and undernourished. Proceeds from the event will also support local Aspen food banks including Food Bank of The Rockies and LIFT-UP Aspen Food Pantry.
“Our passion is to bring good people from all over together to have a greater understanding of the importance of ending mass hunger and food insecurity” said Amy Green, chair member and ambassador of 100 Billion Meals. “All living beings are in our heart and our heart is in all living beings. When we realize our interconnectedness, we can open our boundless heart.”
The 100 Billion Meals Challenge & The Future of Food launched in 2022, spearheaded by Tony Robbins, an international entrepreneur, philanthropist, #1 N.Y. Times bestselling author and the world’s #1 life & business strategist. This is an initiative to fund and resource organizations across the globe by partnering with individuals and organizations proven most effective in their areas of expertise. The initiative is mobilizing money, messaging, and moments to raise awareness and resources at scale by collaboratively bringing individuals, corporations, and organizations together to address the imperative real-world need – ENDING MASS HUNGER AND FOOD INSECURITY.
The event, hosted by the Greens and 100 Billion Meals’ co-founders Joelle Jarvis, Ed Martin and Scott Lewis, Stronger Foundations, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and UNICEF, kicked off with an après ski cocktail welcome party at Lugano Diamonds, where guests including Maria Buccellati, Dori Cooperman, Shawn Pereira and more mingled, with a percentage of the evening’s cocktail sales being donated to the 100 Billion Meals Challenge. Guests later enjoyed a private dinner at the exclusive Snow Lodge at the St Regis Aspen where hosts Amy and Gary Green toasted attendees including Holyfield, McDaniels, Charles Mayhew of TUSK, Leatham Stearn, Paul Cuvee, and Josie Conseco. The main Fire & Ice Gala took place on top of Aspen Mountain’s members club, ASPENX where A-listers and Aspen philanthropists were greeted by fire dancers and a candle installation by Luminara Candles. Red carpet attendees included Holly Hunt, Hassan Kaouss, Whitney McLaughlin, Genna Moe, Erica Pelosini, Maria Buccelllati, Wendi Bromley, Josie Conseco and DJ duo Bedouin.
During two-days of comradery for a good cause, a glittering crowd gathered to enjoy each other’s company, live music, dancing, auctions, and some surprise performances. Fire & Ice Gala guests enjoyed specialty cocktails and appetizers throughout the evening sponsored by The Caviar Company and Casa del Sol. Comedian Josh Nasar along with auctioneer Colin McArthur led the live auction in which hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised with matching funds through UNICEF to help end child malnutrition and hunger. To close out the evening, iconic hip-hop legend, Darryl McDaniels and DJ Charlie Chan from Run-DMC surprised guests with an epic performance of some of their greatest hits such as “It’s Tricky” and “Walk This Way.”
About the 100 Billion Meals Challenge & The Future of Food:
The 100 Billion Meals Challenge is an initiative launched at the 2022 Forbes Giving Pledge Dinner and Philanthropy Summit to fund and resource organizations across the globe by partnering with those most proven effective in their areas. It is an impactful way to collaboratively bring individuals, corporations, and organizations together to mobilize money, messaging, and moments to address an imperative real-world need.
