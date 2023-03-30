MassPrinting’s 2022 Highlighted by Successful Beta Launch of Digital Document Output Platform

Platform Will Be Introduced to Broader Client Base This Year
We’re an insurtech provider that leads with our insurance experience and expertise, and we’ve built outstanding technology to pair with it without losing that laser focus on insurance.”
— Andy Pallotta, President, MassPrinting
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MassPrinting, the leader in document output solutions to the Property & Casualty insurance industry, today announced that it increased year-over-year revenue from insurance services and solutions by 11%.
The company’s year was highlighted by its continued investment in its insurtech technology platform.
After several years of devoting significant resources into innovation and technology development - including staff, infrastructure, software, and partnerships - MassPrinting successfully completed a beta program for a new digital document output platform. The beta program included several longstanding customers and was met with positive feedback and adoption. The company anticipates that by the end of 2023, the migration of all remaining customers onto the platform will be complete. As part of the Beta program, starting in 2022, all new customers were, and will continue to be, implemented on the new platform.
“For years, print and mail have defined document output and policyholder communications for property and casualty insurers,” stated Andy Pallotta, President, MassPrinting. “Policyholder preferences around digital solutions and technology enabled communications are now driving the insurance industry to evolve and we’re supporting that with our digital document output platform. The reliability, security, efficiency and standardization of policy document processing was a critical component of our new platform offering. That, along with a host of additional solutions and services added to our primary print and mail solution will help carriers understand, manage, and enhance their policyholder communication ecosystem.”
MassPrinting has grown its technology capabilities with a sustainable model, remaining profitable while self-financing its innovation with the strong financial performances it’s delivered over the past six years.
“We’re very proud that we’ve driven this innovation without taking on additional debt, diluting our insurance focus, or acquiring investment that shifted our focus away from the intimate knowledge we have of the operational side of the insurance industry,” explained Pallotta. “We’re an insurtech provider that leads with our insurance experience and expertise, and we’ve built outstanding technology to pair with it without losing that laser focus on insurance.”
Client growth was an additional area of strength for MassPrinting during 2022. The company continued to add new property & casualty insurers to its roster of clients throughout the year and saw significant incremental growth from its current client base.
MassPrinting will make additional official announcements on the new platform as it progresses through 2023.
About MassPrinting Inc.
MassPrinting has over 20 years of experience providing document output solutions to meet customer needs. Our vast experience working with insurance carriers has enabled us to know their specific challenges so we can deliver simple solutions through innovative technology.
Kevin W York
Kevin York Communications for MassPrinting
+1 574-361-5599 email us here
