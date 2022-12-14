MassPrinting Signs Three Year Extension to Partnership with the Boston Red Sox
MassPrinting has consistently shown value and delivered above and beyond our expectations, both during the season and throughout the off season.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MassPrinting, the leader in commercial printing solutions, and official print partner of the Boston Red Sox, announced today a three extension to its partnership with the baseball club.
— Troup Parkinson, Executive Vice President / Partnerships, Boston Red Sox
As part of this extension, MassPrinting will continue to provide print services to the Red Sox supporting projects such as the Kids Club, Red Sox Magazine, and other strategic initiatives. MassPrinting’s role in helping the Red Sox expand awareness of its brand and develop deeper consumer relationships has proven to be pivotal throughout the more than 25 years of partnership between the two companies.
“MassPrinting has consistently shown value and delivered above and beyond our expectations, both during the season and throughout the off season,” said Troup Parkinson, Executive Vice President / Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. “We often give them tight deadlines and they always meet them. They’re a partner we can count on and we look forward to continuing this relationship for many years.”
“The Red Sox have been a valuable partner to MassPrinting for many, many years,” stated Andy Pallotta, President, MassPrinting. “We’re very grateful for the close relationships we’ve developed throughout their organization and excited to build on the already strong partnership.”
About MassPrinting Inc.
Our team of innovative, collaborative, dynamic, and customer-centric professionals work with our nationwide network of printing partners to develop solutions that enable organizations to build awareness and deepen relationships with customers and stakeholders. To learn more, visit www.massprinting.com.
