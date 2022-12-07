MassPrinting Announces Policy Document Solutions Partnership with The Andover Companies
MassPrinting stood out as the best in breed partner for The Andover Companies during the RFP process.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MassPrinting, the leader in document output solutions, announced today that The Andover Companies, a property and casualty insurance carrier headquartered in Andover, MA, and comprised of affiliated companies Merrimack Mutual Fire Insurance Company, Cambridge Mutual Fire Insurance Company, and Bay State Insurance Company, has implemented MassPrinting solutions to manage its policy document output and print and mail operations.
— Kevin McNamara, Vice President at The Andover Companies
The decision by Andover to outsource all print and mail operations was a key component of a broader corporate-wide business process transformation initiative. Andover created a detailed and competitive RFP process to analyze vendors and ultimately selected MassPrinting as its partner.
“MassPrinting stood out as the best in breed partner for The Andover Companies during the RFP process”, stated Kevin McNamara, Vice President at The Andover Companies. “The implementation and migration from internal operations to MassPrinting was seamless. The implementation team, consisting of MassPrinting and our own internal team members, successfully worked to minimize impact to our policyholders, agents, and internal operations team members. A project this big, with external impact to policyholders, needs a special focus and the combined team did an outstanding job.”
“We are very happy to partner with The Andover Companies and manage its policy document output and print operations,” said Andy Pallotta, President, MassPrinting. “Andover has a rich history of providing homeowners, landlords, and business owners with peace of mind and security. We’re proud to support their strong policyholder service by bringing simplified operations and greater efficiencies to their policy document output process.”
About MassPrinting Inc.
MassPrinting is reinventing the way the Property and Casualty Insurance industry manages the policyholder communication ecosystem. Our team of innovative, collaborative, dynamic, and customer-centric professionals are creating technology forward solutions that enable carriers to connect with their policyholders in ways they have never done before. To learn more, visit www.massprinting.com.
