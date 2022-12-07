Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,561 in the last 365 days.

MassPrinting Announces Policy Document Solutions Partnership with The Andover Companies

MassPrinting stood out as the best in breed partner for The Andover Companies during the RFP process.”
— Kevin McNamara, Vice President at The Andover Companies
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MassPrinting, the leader in document output solutions, announced today that The Andover Companies, a property and casualty insurance carrier headquartered in Andover, MA, and comprised of affiliated companies Merrimack Mutual Fire Insurance Company, Cambridge Mutual Fire Insurance Company, and Bay State Insurance Company, has implemented MassPrinting solutions to manage its policy document output and print and mail operations.

The decision by Andover to outsource all print and mail operations was a key component of a broader corporate-wide business process transformation initiative. Andover created a detailed and competitive RFP process to analyze vendors and ultimately selected MassPrinting as its partner.

“MassPrinting stood out as the best in breed partner for The Andover Companies during the RFP process”, stated Kevin McNamara, Vice President at The Andover Companies. “The implementation and migration from internal operations to MassPrinting was seamless. The implementation team, consisting of MassPrinting and our own internal team members, successfully worked to minimize impact to our policyholders, agents, and internal operations team members. A project this big, with external impact to policyholders, needs a special focus and the combined team did an outstanding job.”

“We are very happy to partner with The Andover Companies and manage its policy document output and print operations,” said Andy Pallotta, President, MassPrinting. “Andover has a rich history of providing homeowners, landlords, and business owners with peace of mind and security. We’re proud to support their strong policyholder service by bringing simplified operations and greater efficiencies to their policy document output process.”

Find MassPrinting on social media: @MassPrintingInc and LinkedIn

About MassPrinting Inc.

MassPrinting is reinventing the way the Property and Casualty Insurance industry manages the policyholder communication ecosystem. Our team of innovative, collaborative, dynamic, and customer-centric professionals are creating technology forward solutions that enable carriers to connect with their policyholders in ways they have never done before. To learn more, visit www.massprinting.com.

Kevin W York
Kevin York Communications for MassPrinting
kevin@kevinyorkcomms.com

You just read:

MassPrinting Announces Policy Document Solutions Partnership with The Andover Companies

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.