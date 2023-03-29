Kali Sarim Joins Symtrain as Strategic Accounts Director

Symtrain Logo Kali Sarim, Strategic Accounts Director

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Symtrain, a high-growth SAAS company with a breakthrough automated role-play solution, announced today Kali Sarim has joined symtrain as Director of Strategic Accounts. In her new role, she will focus on helping our key accounts realize the value of symtrain’s customer-centric solution to support nearly every aspect of the customer journey, while enhancing their employee experience and growth.

Kali started her career at a Global BPO where she learned first-hand the operational challenges of performance in contact center. From there, she joined the tech startup, Observe AI, which provides insights and analytics around agent performance. Kali enjoys continuously learning about upcoming exponential technologies and how to implement them in real world applications. She will leverage this passion by unlocking innovative use cases of the symtrain automated role-play and coaching solution within clients looking for transformational results.

“Symtrain is a powerful tool that can drive consistency and coaching through experiential learning by leveraging the most effective learning method, role play training, ” commented Ms. Sarim. “After their automated role-play simulations, the immediate, targeted feedback from the AI analysis provides a simple solution that pinpoints what frontline teams are struggling with and suggests areas of improvement. I see this as a game-changer for contact centers delivering the ability to quickly and easily upskill, reskill, and coach to scale—globally-- and keep up with the rigorous CX pressure that nearly every brand is facing.”

Jim Madden, symtrain Chief Operating Officer, commented, “Kali has a tremendous understanding of the contact center space and has a proven track record of success with global strategic customers. We are pleased she has joined the symtrain team to help enterprise customers attain 40% improvements in speed to green for new hires and 3-6% improvements in operational outcomes.”

About Symtrain

Symtrain is a SaaS solution that elevates the standard for training with digital role-play and AI-based coaching. It simulates real-world scenarios to prepare sales, service, and support agents for interactions with customers. By automating the delivery of digitized role-play scenarios, speed to proficiency increases by over 30% while using fewer internal resources. Benefits include consistent feedback across the enterprise, role-play training at scale, realistic scenarios based on live calls and recordings, audio and navigation practice, and individualized coaching. Symtrain’s clients span multiple industries including banking, insurance, transportation, logistics, retail, and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.symtrain.com.

Automated Role-Play and Coaching Overview