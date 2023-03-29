Venture Rehab Group Earns the Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Venture Rehab Group receives autism certification, which requires therapists and staff to complete certification programs for autistic individuals.

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture Rehab Group receives the Certified Autism Center™ designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) which requires therapists and staff to complete professional training and certification programs specific to serving autistic individuals or those with sensory needs.

The IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ designation has been a goal of the leadership team at Venture Rehab Group for many years. It is with great pride and fanfare that we can say we accomplished this goal,” shared Cynthia R. Flynt, president of Venture Rehab group. “Our objective was to expand our knowledge and understanding of the wide and beautiful autism spectrum and how it impacts the child and their family. With this knowledge the Venture Team will have the tools necessary to apply our therapeutic skills in the most effective way possible while working with our autistic clients.”

Venture serves children of all ages who have delays or disorders in a variety of areas that affect their communication, speech, feeding, swallowing, orofacial myofunctional therapy, fluency, pragmatics, socialization, fine motor skills, and sensory integration. Venture’s outpatient clinic is equipped with a state of the art sensory gym, play therapy room and low sensory treatment rooms. Their pediatric therapists work in the homes, schools, preschools, Head Start, and childcare programs throughout the communities in eastern North Carolina.

Tracy Harrington, Chief of Operations at Venture Rehab Group went on to share, “Children with autism have always been an important part of our practice. Working with these clients and their families is a great passion for Venture and our staff. Completing the training and education to become a Certified Autism Center™ through the IBCCES is one of our greatest accomplishments and the knowledge learned through this process has enhanced all of the services provided by our team.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals. They provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

“IBCCES’ specialized programs will help Venture Rehab Group’s team to better understand and help their autistic patients,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. We’re excited they have taken these extra steps to become leaders in their field.”

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Venture Rehab Group

The Venture Team has been transforming the lives of children and their families in central and eastern North Carolina since 2003. Our speech therapists and occupational therapists work with children in childcare centers, schools, homes and our outpatient clinic in Greenville, NC with the sole objective to help them succeed in their developmental growth and to prepare them to thrive in their world.

Venture’s commitment to its core values leads the team to identify the individual needs of each child and family with serve. The office is always available to provide support, resources and free speech and language screenings. The team strives daily to follow their three core values in the effort to always do what is necessary to help the families we serve.