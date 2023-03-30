Business Reporter: Democratising the access to digital care

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Luscii, a leading digital health platform talks about the importance of making digital care accessible for everyone regardless of their physical or mental disabilities and social disadvantage. People with low literacy or limited digital skills also need to be able to understand what the digital app they are given is for, so that they can leverage virtual ward or remote patient monitoring services. To achieve this, the clarity and simplicity of these apps is critical.. Users of these apps also need to be offered the option to get answers to their questions via automated messages, as well as to request a phone call from their care teams when they want.
Luscii operates in 11 countries across Europe and Africa, and is acutely aware that there are people who have no access to the internet and can’t send or receive emails. For them, Luscii has developed an SMS log-in feature. The health platform has also collaborated with Apple to launch a programme where hospitals lend a special iPad to patients on which Luscii Remote Patient Monitoring is installed and which also includes a 4G internet subscription. However, it’s equally important to offer physical care for those who can’t or don’t want to get it digitally.
To learn more about how to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to access digital care, read the article.
Luscii application enables people with visual disabilities to participate in a virtual ward, too. Watch the video demonstrating this here.
