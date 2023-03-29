Elbaite Marketing Director encourages tech industry to embrace TikTok and community building at Martechopia 2023

Award winning Youtuber and International Marketing Icon Kwai Chi The logo for Elbaite cryptocurrency exchange

Kwai Chi made waves at Martechopia 2023 by sharing the social media and TikTok strategies he plans to implement at Elbaite self-custody crypto exchange.

TikTok is becoming the new search engine” — Kwai Chi

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In his new role as Marketing Director at Elbaite self-custody crypto exchange, award-winning marketer and social media strategist Kwai Chi predicted that TikTok will become a significant force in shaping the marketing landscape of the tech industry. At the renowned online tech event Martechopia, Chi shared his plans to incorporate short-form video content and community building into Elbaite's 2023 marketing strategy.

In his innovative talk, Chi outlined the importance of using platforms like TikTok to give your company a first mover advantage. 'TikTok is becoming the new search engine,' Chi predicts. 'It's not just a platform for entertainment anymore'. TikTok can serve to create engaging videos that enhance brand recognition, showcase products and educate customers on how to use your platform effectively.

There are many real-world examples of just how influential social platforms can be in the crypto industry, such as how a single tweet by Elon Musk caused the price of Dogecoin to rise by 50% in 2021.

Chi touched on the fact that many tech and crypto-based companies forgo platforms like TikTok because of their restrictions on advertising. Chi stressed that this is a wasted opportunity because TikTok can be utilised in many ways apart from paid advertising. He outlined his plans for Elbaite self-custody crypto exchange to use TikTok to build a community and collaborate.

Chi also addressed the controversial matter of influencer marketing in the finance space. He highlighted the importance of using credible and properly vetted individuals to represent the brand.

Elbaite is Australia's first self-custody crypto exchange. It differs from other crypto exchanges in that Elbaite uses a "wallet-to-wallet" trading system, where users can buy and sell cryptocurrency directly from their personal crypto wallets. This makes crypto trading faster, cheaper and far more secure for users.

Kwai Chi's valuable perspectives on staying ahead in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry at Martechopia 2023 provided innovative solutions for tech businesses.