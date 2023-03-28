Senate Bill 505 Printer's Number 516

There were 2,454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,475 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28
(f) Preliminary review.--Within 25 days after referral under
subsection (e), the committee shall review the documentation
submitted for the petition and may, through the commission,
request the petitioning group submit any specific additional
documentation necessary to determine whether a petitioning group
meets the recognition criteria specified in section 6.
(g) Completion of review.--After the commission notifies the
petitioning group that all requested documentation has been
received, the committee shall complete review of the petition
and advise the commission whether the petitioning group meets
the recognition criteria specified in section 6. In advising the
commission whether a petition meets the recognition criteria
specified in section 6, the committee shall do all of the
following:
(1) Consider the petition, all factual or legal
submissions in support of or in opposition to the petition
and the petitioning group's written response.
(2) Use to the maximum extent practicable the
information and sources available to it, including
individuals not on the committee who have knowledge or
expertise with Federal or other state Indian tribe
recognition procedures or an understanding of the history of
Native Americans in this Commonwealth.
Section 13. Determination by commission.
(a) Review of committee recommendation.--The commission
shall review the committee's recommendation and determine
whether the petition meets the criteria specified in section 6.
(b) Recognition criteria established.--If the commission
determines that the petitioning group meets the criteria
