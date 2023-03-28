Senate Bill 505 Printer's Number 516

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - the petition to the committee.

(f) Preliminary review.--Within 25 days after referral under

subsection (e), the committee shall review the documentation

submitted for the petition and may, through the commission,

request the petitioning group submit any specific additional

documentation necessary to determine whether a petitioning group

meets the recognition criteria specified in section 6.

(g) Completion of review.--After the commission notifies the

petitioning group that all requested documentation has been

received, the committee shall complete review of the petition

and advise the commission whether the petitioning group meets

the recognition criteria specified in section 6. In advising the

commission whether a petition meets the recognition criteria

specified in section 6, the committee shall do all of the

following:

(1) Consider the petition, all factual or legal

submissions in support of or in opposition to the petition

and the petitioning group's written response.

(2) Use to the maximum extent practicable the

information and sources available to it, including

individuals not on the committee who have knowledge or

expertise with Federal or other state Indian tribe

recognition procedures or an understanding of the history of

Native Americans in this Commonwealth.

Section 13. Determination by commission.

(a) Review of committee recommendation.--The commission

shall review the committee's recommendation and determine

whether the petition meets the criteria specified in section 6.

(b) Recognition criteria established.--If the commission

determines that the petitioning group meets the criteria

