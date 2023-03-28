Senate Bill 503 Printer's Number 515

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - any isolation or quarantine order issued by a public official

due to a public health emergency.

(b) Reinstatement.--

(1) An employee who meets the criteria specified under

subsection (a)(1) or (2), other than an employee in a

temporary position, shall be reinstated to a position of like

seniority, status and pay after being released from isolation

or quarantine if the employee:

(i) receives a certificate of completion of

isolation or quarantine issued by a public official, the

Department of Health or a local health facility;

(ii) is still qualified to perform the duties of the

position; and

(iii) submits an application for reemployment to the

employer within 90 days after being released from

isolation or quarantine.

(2) Paragraph (1) shall not apply if an employer's

circumstances have changed during the isolation or quarantine

period to make it unreasonable for the employer to comply

with paragraph (1).

(c) Penalties.--

(1) If an employer fails or refuses to comply with the

provisions of this section, an individual may bring a civil

action against the employer in a court of competent

jurisdiction to compel the employer to:

(i) comply with the provisions of this section; or

(ii) compensate the individual for any loss of wages

or benefits suffered by reason of the employer's failure

or refusal to comply with the provisions of this section.

(2) An individual who brings a civil action under

20230SB0503PN0515 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30