Senate Bill 503 Printer's Number 515

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - any isolation or quarantine order issued by a public official
due to a public health emergency.
(b) Reinstatement.--
(1) An employee who meets the criteria specified under
subsection (a)(1) or (2), other than an employee in a
temporary position, shall be reinstated to a position of like
seniority, status and pay after being released from isolation
or quarantine if the employee:
(i) receives a certificate of completion of
isolation or quarantine issued by a public official, the
Department of Health or a local health facility;
(ii) is still qualified to perform the duties of the
position; and
(iii) submits an application for reemployment to the
employer within 90 days after being released from
isolation or quarantine.
(2) Paragraph (1) shall not apply if an employer's
circumstances have changed during the isolation or quarantine
period to make it unreasonable for the employer to comply
with paragraph (1).
(c) Penalties.--
(1) If an employer fails or refuses to comply with the
provisions of this section, an individual may bring a civil
action against the employer in a court of competent
jurisdiction to compel the employer to:
(i) comply with the provisions of this section; or
(ii) compensate the individual for any loss of wages
or benefits suffered by reason of the employer's failure
or refusal to comply with the provisions of this section.
(2) An individual who brings a civil action under
