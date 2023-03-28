Senate Resolution 63 Printer's Number 517

There were 2,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,475 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - WHEREAS, These brave and honorable armed forces personnel are
recognized with the highest respect; and
WHEREAS, The 20th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom
reminds Pennsylvanians of all those who served their missions
with excellence, determination, patriotism and bravery; and
WHEREAS, As Americans, it is our responsibility to ensure
that our history is documented and reverence is given to our
veterans and war heroes; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians are the beneficiaries of the courage
of those who left families behind and risked their lives; and
WHEREAS, The freedoms and security we cherish as Americans
come at a very high price for those serving in the military; and
WHEREAS, It is fitting and proper that we express our
appreciation and eternal gratitude for their sacrifices and
courageous acts; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the 20th anniversary of
Operation Iraqi Freedom and all members of the military who have
honorably served in Iraq during this time; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate honor Operation Iraqi Freedom
veterans who have sacrificed so much in order to serve their
country proudly; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the anniversary of our
country's mission to instill freedom and democracy into Iraq and
protect our great country and cherished liberties.
