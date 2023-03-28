Senate Resolution 63 Printer's Number 517

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - WHEREAS, These brave and honorable armed forces personnel are

recognized with the highest respect; and

WHEREAS, The 20th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom

reminds Pennsylvanians of all those who served their missions

with excellence, determination, patriotism and bravery; and

WHEREAS, As Americans, it is our responsibility to ensure

that our history is documented and reverence is given to our

veterans and war heroes; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians are the beneficiaries of the courage

of those who left families behind and risked their lives; and

WHEREAS, The freedoms and security we cherish as Americans

come at a very high price for those serving in the military; and

WHEREAS, It is fitting and proper that we express our

appreciation and eternal gratitude for their sacrifices and

courageous acts; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the 20th anniversary of

Operation Iraqi Freedom and all members of the military who have

honorably served in Iraq during this time; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate honor Operation Iraqi Freedom

veterans who have sacrificed so much in order to serve their

country proudly; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the anniversary of our

country's mission to instill freedom and democracy into Iraq and

protect our great country and cherished liberties.

