Senate Resolution 68 Printer's Number 518

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 518

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

68

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, COSTA, MARTIN, FONTANA, BOSCOLA, HUGHES,

STREET, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL AND DUSH, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the LaRosa Boys and Girls Club for dedicating the

earliest-known Vietnam War memorial in the United States.

WHEREAS, The LaRosa Boys and Girls Club, in the city of

McKeesport, dedicated the earliest-known United States monument

to soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen who lost their lives in

the Vietnam War; and

WHEREAS, In 1966, after five former members of the McKeesport

Boys Club were killed during a nine-month stretch of the war, a

tablet was placed by club founder Samuel LaRosa outside the club

with the names of the five fallen soldiers; and

WHEREAS, The November 11, 1966, event was documented in

McKeesport's The Daily News newspaper on November 12, 1966; and

WHEREAS, A bronze plaque and flagpole were unveiled by the

mothers of the five fallen soldiers; and

WHEREAS, The plaque reads: "In memory of McKeesport Boys'

Club members who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service

of their country"; and

WHEREAS, By March 1969, another six names were added to the

