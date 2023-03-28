Senate Resolution 68 Printer's Number 518

There were 2,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,429 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 518
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
68
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, COSTA, MARTIN, FONTANA, BOSCOLA, HUGHES,
STREET, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL AND DUSH, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the LaRosa Boys and Girls Club for dedicating the
earliest-known Vietnam War memorial in the United States.
WHEREAS, The LaRosa Boys and Girls Club, in the city of
McKeesport, dedicated the earliest-known United States monument
to soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen who lost their lives in
the Vietnam War; and
WHEREAS, In 1966, after five former members of the McKeesport
Boys Club were killed during a nine-month stretch of the war, a
tablet was placed by club founder Samuel LaRosa outside the club
with the names of the five fallen soldiers; and
WHEREAS, The November 11, 1966, event was documented in
McKeesport's The Daily News newspaper on November 12, 1966; and
WHEREAS, A bronze plaque and flagpole were unveiled by the
mothers of the five fallen soldiers; and
WHEREAS, The plaque reads: "In memory of McKeesport Boys'
Club members who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service
of their country"; and
WHEREAS, By March 1969, another six names were added to the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18