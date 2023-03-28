Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 520

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 520

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

533

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, REGAN, DUSH, STEFANO, YAW AND BROOKS,

MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in other offenses, further providing

for drug trafficking sentencing and penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7508 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 7508. Drug trafficking sentencing and penalties.

* * *

(g) Sentencing enhancement.-- The Pennsylvania Commission on

Sentencing, in accordance with 42 Pa.C.S. § 2154 (relating to

adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a

sentencing enhancement for courts to consider in cases involving

a person violating section 13(a)(12), (14) or (30) of The

Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act where the

controlled substance or a mixture containing it is classified in

Schedule I, II, III or IV under section 4 of that act if the

person manufactures, delivers or possesses with the intent to

