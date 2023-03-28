Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,483 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 520

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 520

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

533

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, REGAN, DUSH, STEFANO, YAW AND BROOKS,

MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in other offenses, further providing

for drug trafficking sentencing and penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7508 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 7508. Drug trafficking sentencing and penalties.

* * *

(g) Sentencing enhancement.-- The Pennsylvania Commission on

Sentencing, in accordance with 42 Pa.C.S. § 2154 (relating to

adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a

sentencing enhancement for courts to consider in cases involving

a person violating section 13(a)(12), (14) or (30) of The

Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act where the

controlled substance or a mixture containing it is classified in

Schedule I, II, III or IV under section 4 of that act if the

person manufactures, delivers or possesses with the intent to

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 520

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more