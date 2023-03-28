Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 520

There were 2,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,483 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 520
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
533
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, REGAN, DUSH, STEFANO, YAW AND BROOKS,
MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in other offenses, further providing
for drug trafficking sentencing and penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7508 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 7508. Drug trafficking sentencing and penalties.
* * *
(g) Sentencing enhancement.-- The Pennsylvania Commission on
Sentencing, in accordance with 42 Pa.C.S. § 2154 (relating to
adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a
sentencing enhancement for courts to consider in cases involving
a person violating section 13(a)(12), (14) or (30) of The
Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act where the
controlled substance or a mixture containing it is classified in
Schedule I, II, III or IV under section 4 of that act if the
person manufactures, delivers or possesses with the intent to
