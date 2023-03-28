Senate Bill 520 Printer's Number 519

There were 2,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,483 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - bathroom, living and bedroom space, kitchen capacity, which may
mean electrical outlets to have small appliances such as a
microwave and refrigerator, closets and adequate space for
storage and a door with a lock, except where a lock or
appliances in a unit under special care designation would pose a
risk or be unsafe. A living unit shall not be required to have a
bathtub or shower in the bathroom, but an assisted living
residence shall maintain adequate bathing facilities to
accommodate all residents residing in the assisted living
residence with at least one bathtub or shower for every ten
residents. Bathing facilities shall allow for resident privacy
and independence.
(v) Establish minimum square footage requirements for
individual living units [which excludes bathrooms and closet
space]. Exceptions to the size of the living unit may be made at
the discretion of the department.
* * *
(3) Within sixty days of the effective date of this
paragraph, the department shall take all necessary actions,
including the submission of required documents to the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to include assisted living
services and supplemental health care services as covered
medical assistance services in the Community HealthChoices
Program and to allow licensed assisted living residences to be
certified as a medical assistance provider for these services.
* * *
Section 3. Section 1057.3(a)(12), (e)(5) and (g)(1), (4),
(5), (6), (7) and (8) of the act are amended to read:
Section 1057.3. Rules and Regulations for Personal Care Home
and Assisted Living Residences.--(a) The rules and regulations
20230SB0520PN0519 - 3 -
