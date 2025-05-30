Senate Bill 802 Printer's Number 850
PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - (2) The judicial review under this subsection shall:
(i) Include a review of the facts of the case and a
hearing of any testimony.
(ii) Be limited to a determination of whether the
communication impairment designation should be reinstated
by the department.
(j) Qualified medical professional.--If a qualified medical
professional knowingly or intentionally falsifies or
misrepresents information, engages in deception or fraud or
certifies a written false statement regarding an individual's
communication impairment on the application provided under
subsection (a):
(1) The qualified medical professional shall be subject
to the penalty under 18 Pa.C.S. § 4904(b).
(2) T he respective licensing board of the qualified
medical professional may revoke or suspend the license of the
qualified medical professional or take other disciplinary or
corrective actions as permitted by law, including
disciplinary or corrective actions under the following, as
applicable:
(i) The act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known
as The Professional Nursing Law.
(ii) The act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261),
known as the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act.
(iii) The act of March 23, 1972 (P.L.136, No.52),
known as the Professional Psychologists Practice Act.
(iv) The act of December 21, 1984 (P.L.1253,
No.238), known as the Speech-Language Pathologists and
Audiologists Licensure Act.
(v) The act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
