Senate Bill 802 Printer's Number 850

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - (2) The judicial review under this subsection shall:

(i) Include a review of the facts of the case and a

hearing of any testimony.

(ii) Be limited to a determination of whether the

communication impairment designation should be reinstated

by the department.

(j) Qualified medical professional.--If a qualified medical

professional knowingly or intentionally falsifies or

misrepresents information, engages in deception or fraud or

certifies a written false statement regarding an individual's

communication impairment on the application provided under

subsection (a):

(1) The qualified medical professional shall be subject

to the penalty under 18 Pa.C.S. § 4904(b).

(2) T he respective licensing board of the qualified

medical professional may revoke or suspend the license of the

qualified medical professional or take other disciplinary or

corrective actions as permitted by law, including

disciplinary or corrective actions under the following, as

applicable:

(i) The act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known

as The Professional Nursing Law.

(ii) The act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261),

known as the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act.

(iii) The act of March 23, 1972 (P.L.136, No.52),

known as the Professional Psychologists Practice Act.

(iv) The act of December 21, 1984 (P.L.1253,

No.238), known as the Speech-Language Pathologists and

Audiologists Licensure Act.

(v) The act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

