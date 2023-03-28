Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,405 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 535 Printer's Number 522

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 522

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

535

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, HUGHES, KEARNEY, SCHWANK,

COLLETT, DILLON, KANE, STREET, COSTA, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO,

TARTAGLIONE AND SAVAL, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 28, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for prohibition against

denial or abridgment of equality of rights because of sex.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 28 of Article I be amended to read:

§ 28. Prohibition against denial or abridgment of equality of

rights because of sex[.], race, ethnicity, color,

religious creed, ancestry, age, sexual orientation,

gender identity or expression, national origin,

familial status or disability.

Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or

abridged in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania because of the sex,

race, ethnicity, color, religious creed, ancestry, age, sexual

orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Bill 535 Printer's Number 522

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more