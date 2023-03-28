Senate Bill 542 Printer's Number 528

There were 2,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,457 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - (i) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921.
(ii) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701,
No.364), known as the Health Maintenance Organization
Act.
(iii) The act of May 18, 1976 (P.L.123, No.54),
known as the Individual Accident and Sickness Insurance
Minimum Standards Act.
(iv) A nonprofit corporation subject to 40 Pa.C.S.
Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan corporations) or 63
(relating to professional health services plan
corporations).
(2) The term does not include accident only, fixed
indemnity, limited benefit, credit, dental, vision, specified
disease, Medicare supplement, Civilian Health and Medical
Program of the Uniformed Services (CHAMPUS) supplement, long-
term care or disability income, workers' compensation or
automobile medical payment insurance.
"Postexposure prophylaxis HIV medication." A medication that
is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration
that can be taken as a prophylaxis to prevent the transmission
of the human immunodeficiency virus.
Section 3. Mandated coverage.
(a) General rule.--A health insurance policy that is
delivered, issued for delivery, renewed, extended or modified in
this Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this section
shall provide coverage for the expenses of any postexposure
prophylaxis HIV medication.
(b) Specialty tier.--Insurance providers may not move any
postexposure prophylaxis HIV medication into a specialty tier
20230SB0542PN0528 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30