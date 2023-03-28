Submit Release
Senate Bill 542 Printer's Number 528

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - (i) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921.

(ii) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701,

No.364), known as the Health Maintenance Organization

Act.

(iii) The act of May 18, 1976 (P.L.123, No.54),

known as the Individual Accident and Sickness Insurance

Minimum Standards Act.

(iv) A nonprofit corporation subject to 40 Pa.C.S.

Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan corporations) or 63

(relating to professional health services plan

corporations).

(2) The term does not include accident only, fixed

indemnity, limited benefit, credit, dental, vision, specified

disease, Medicare supplement, Civilian Health and Medical

Program of the Uniformed Services (CHAMPUS) supplement, long-

term care or disability income, workers' compensation or

automobile medical payment insurance.

"Postexposure prophylaxis HIV medication." A medication that

is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration

that can be taken as a prophylaxis to prevent the transmission

of the human immunodeficiency virus.

Section 3. Mandated coverage.

(a) General rule.--A health insurance policy that is

delivered, issued for delivery, renewed, extended or modified in

this Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this section

shall provide coverage for the expenses of any postexposure

prophylaxis HIV medication.

(b) Specialty tier.--Insurance providers may not move any

postexposure prophylaxis HIV medication into a specialty tier

20230SB0542PN0528 - 2 -

