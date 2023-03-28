Senate Bill 306 Printer's Number 542

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 542

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

306

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Making appropriations from a restricted revenue account within

the General Fund and from Federal augmentation funds to the

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for the fiscal year

July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The following sums, or as much thereof as may be

necessary, are specifically appropriated from the restricted

revenue account within the General Fund and from Federal

augmentation funds to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission

to provide for the operation of the commission for the fiscal

year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, for the purposes and in the

amounts shown:

Federal State

For the salaries, wages and all

necessary expenses for the proper

operation and administration of the

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission,

including the chairman and

