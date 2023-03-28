Senate Bill 308 Printer's Number 544

There were 2,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,463 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 544
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
308
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in
the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $1,910,000 is hereby appropriated from
the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the
Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community
and Economic Development to provide for the operation of that
office for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2023, or
immediately, whichever is later.
