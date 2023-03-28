Senate Bill 308 Printer's Number 544

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 544

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

308

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within

the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in

the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $1,910,000 is hereby appropriated from

the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the

Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community

and Economic Development to provide for the operation of that

office for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2023, or

immediately, whichever is later.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12