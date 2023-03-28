Senate Bill 310 Printer's Number 546

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 546

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

310

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and

Limousine Regulatory Fund and the Philadelphia Taxicab

Medallion Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the

fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $2,683,000 is hereby appropriated from

the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the

Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2023,

to June 30, 2024.

Section 2. The sum of $200,000 is hereby appropriated from

the Philadelphia Taxicab Medallion Fund to the Philadelphia

Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30,

2024.

Section 3. This act shall take effect July 1, 2023, or

immediately, whichever is later.

