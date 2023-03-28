Senate Bill 314 Printer's Number 550

There were 2,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,397 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - general storage buildings
Project Allocation 5,000,000
(B) Renovation, expansion, replacement or
upgrade of maintenance facility's
back-up generator, switchgear,
transformer and electrical system
Project Allocation 3,000,000
(C) Construction or retrofitting of a
vehicle wash facility, including site
work, utilities and equipment
Project Allocation 3,500,000
(D) Construction or renovation of four
salt storage buildings
Project Allocation 5,000,000
(E) Construction, renovation and
expansion of driver licensing center,
including roof replacement, building
systems upgrade, sidewalks, curbing,
step replacement, parking lot upgrades
and sewage plant upgrades
Project Allocation 12,000,000
(F) Construction of four high-capacity
salt storage buildings
Project Allocation 8,000,000
(G) Construction or renovation of
maintenance facility, including site
acquisition and development, design
and construction and utility work
Project Allocation 12,000,000
(H) Construction, renovation, expansion
