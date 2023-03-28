Senate Bill 313 Printer's Number 549

There were 2,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,397 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 549
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
313
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Providing for the capital budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Capital
Budget Act of 2023-2024.
Section 2. Overall limitations on debt to be incurred for
capital projects.
The maximum principal amount of additional debt to be
incurred during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, and thereafter until
the enactment of the 2024-2025 capital budget specifying the
maximum debt for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, for capital projects
specifically itemized in a capital budget pursuant to section
7(a)(4) of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania, and
the fund to be charged with the repayment of such debt, shall,
with respect to each category of capital projects, be as
follows:
Category Amount Fund
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18