Senate Bill 557 Printer's Number 555

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - with respect to the person's duties under a regulation of the

agency. The following shall apply:

(i) The opinion shall be provided within 20 business

days of the request, provided that the time may be

extended for good cause.

(ii) The opinion, or the agency's failure to provide

an opinion upon request, shall be a complete defense in

any enforcement proceeding initiated by the agency and

evidence of good faith conduct in any other civil or

criminal proceeding if the requester, at least 20

business days prior to the alleged violation, requested

written advice from the agency's regulatory compliance

officer in good faith, disclosed truthfully all the

material facts and committed the acts complained of

either in reliance on the advice, or because of the

failure of the agency to provide advice within 20

business days, or any later extended time, of the

request.

(4) To empower the regulatory compliance officer to

establish guidelines for waiving any fines or penalties that

the officer's agency would be authorized to impose on a

regulated entity for a violation of a statute or regulation

that the agency enforces if the entity reports a violation to

the regulatory compliance officer before a fine or penalty is

imposed on the entity. In order to be eligible for a waiver

of fines or penalties, the regulated entity must report to

the regulatory compliance officer the steps it has taken or

will take to remedy the violation.

(5) To empower the regulatory compliance officer to

request and obtain any information or advice from other staff

20230SB0557PN0555 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30