Senate Bill 558 Printer's Number 556

There were 2,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,334 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - unbundled shall include, but not be limited to: commodity
costs, capacity costs, hedging costs whether financial or
physical, procurement costs, billing system and billing
costs, customer service and account management costs, working
capital, overheads, including executive salaries and
benefits, office building, rent and information technology
costs, legal and financial costs and labor costs. To the
extent any of these costs are indirect costs to pay for
services that support both distribution customers and
supplier of last resort customers, the commission shall
require an appropriate proportion of those indirect costs be
allocated to supplier of last resort. For the purpose of this
paragraph, the provision of supplier of last resort service
shall be treated as an affiliate of the electric distribution
company . The intent of this requirement is to ensure that the
actual costs of providing distribution and supplier of last
resort service are accurately reflected in the rates charged
for those services. The commission shall adopt rate
mechanisms to ensure that the electric distribution companies
recover fully their allowed distribution costs. The
unbundling and reallocation shall be accomplished in the
utility's next rate case. If an electric distribution company
does not file a rate case within three years following the
effective date of this paragraph, the commission may order
the filing of information to effectuate unbundling and, after
the filing, may commence a proceeding where the unbundling is
accomplished. After the initial allocation, changes shall be
permitted only in a general rate case. If the commission
finds it necessary to do so, the commission may establish a
mandatory schedule for the filing information and the
20230SB0558PN0556 - 6 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30