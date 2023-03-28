Senate Bill 559 Printer's Number 557

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - (1) The management and provision of care of injuries to

a physically active person as defined in this act with the

direction of a licensed physician. The term includes the

rendering of emergency care, development of injury prevention

programs and providing appropriate preventative and

supporting devices for the physically active person. The term

also includes the assessment, management, treatment,

rehabilitation and reconditioning of the physically active

person whose conditions are within the professional

preparation and education of a licensed athletic trainer. The

term also includes the use of modalities such as mechanical

stimulation, heat, cold, light, air, water, electricity,

sound, massage and the use of therapeutic exercises,

reconditioning exercise and fitness programs.

(2) Athletic training services shall not include

[surgery, invasive procedures or prescription of any

controlled substance] any of the following:

(i) Surgery.

(ii) Prescription of any controlled substance.

(iii) Invasive procedures, except an athletic

trainer licensed to practice may, with the direction of a

licensed physician, perform the following invasive

procedures pursuant to a written protocol :

(A) Rectal thermometry.

(B) Intramuscular or subcutaneous medication

administration injections.

(C) Airway adjuncts in conformity with basic

life support protocols and instruments.

(D) Capillary finger sticks for the purpose of

testing blood glucose levels.

20230SB0559PN0557 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30