Senate Bill 560 Printer's Number 558

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - direction of a licensed physician. The term includes the
rendering of emergency care, development of injury prevention
programs and providing appropriate preventative and
supporting devices for the physically active person. The term
also includes the assessment, management, treatment,
rehabilitation and reconditioning of the physically active
person whose conditions are within the professional
preparation and education of a licensed athletic trainer. The
term also includes the use of modalities such as mechanical
stimulation, heat, cold, light, air, water, electricity,
sound, massage and the use of therapeutic exercises,
reconditioning exercise and fitness programs.
(2) Athletic training services shall not include
[surgery, invasive procedures or prescription of any
controlled substance.] any of the following:
(i) Surgery.
(ii) Prescription of any controlled substance.
(iii) Invasive procedures, except that an athletic
trainer licensed to practice may, with the direction of a
licensed physician, perform the following invasive
procedures pursuant to a written protocol :
(A) Rectal thermometry.
(B) Intramuscular or subcutaneous medication
administration injections.
(C) Airway adjuncts in conformity with basic
life support protocols and instruments.
(D) Capillary finger sticks for the purpose of
testing blood glucose levels.
(E) Nasal plugs.
(F) Blister and nail care.
